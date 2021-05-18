DeMaurice Smith decries “stupidity” of recent comments from Bills G.M. Brandon Beane on vaccinations

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2021, 1:01 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIV - NFLPA Press Conference
The NFL Players Association stopped short of issuing a statement in response to comments from Bills G.M. Brandon Beane regarding his inclination to cut players who opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, since the NFL spoke to Beane about his remarks.

At Monday’s annual Sports Lawyers Association conference, NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith chimed in on Beane’s remarks.

“When a General Manager speaks out and says something that is not only inconsistent with league policy, but just has a rank disregard for the rights of our players, I don’t know any other way of characterizing that other than just the stupidity that underlines it,” Smith said, via Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal.

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, also speaking at the conference, did not mention the Bills or Beane when confirming the rules that apply. “Our labor agreement is pretty clear on what grounds you can and can’t release a player for, and there is not a requirement that players be vaccinated,” Pash said.

The reality is that Beane got in trouble for saying the quiet part out loud. With clear incentives available for players who are vaccinated, teams will know which players have and haven’t gotten it. If a G.M. who prefers to have as many vaccinated players on the team as possible allows that to become a factor in the assessment of the close calls on the roster without saying or doing anything to generate evidence of it, how would the league or the union prove that it happened?

For players deciding whether to get vaccinated, it’s important to understand this reality. Teams will know if you haven’t been vaccinated, and it’s entirely possible that your coach, G.M., or owner will hold that fact against you when it’s time to trim the roster. As long as they keep quiet about it, there’s really nothing anyone can do to stop it from happening.

15 responses to “DeMaurice Smith decries “stupidity” of recent comments from Bills G.M. Brandon Beane on vaccinations

  1. This guy Smith has a ton of nerve. He’s advising players to stay home and skip workouts. That is as certain to get a player cut as much as not getting a vaccine shot.
    Brandon was an easy target for Smith to go after because he knows his union looks ridiculous after what just happened to the Broncos player. He’s got to say something to give the (false) impression he’s behind his players.

  2. Welcome to the new world. If you choose not to get vaccinated, you need to accept the consequences of your actions. For better or worse. Not sure why this is so controversial.

  3. The sooner everyone gets the vaccine, the sooner we can all move on with our lives.

    People not getting the vaccine just increases the chance of some variant growing that the vaccine doesn’t work on, and then we have to repeat 2020 all over again.

    I don’t want to repeat 2020 all over again.

  4. if were looking at cutting players, and two players have similar skill sets, or are at an equal level in skill sets, its likely the one who gets cut…
    .
    is a bad for four the locker room,
    has off field issues
    has previously been suspended by the NFL
    hasnt been vaccinated
    .
    to pretend things like these don’t factor in is just an insult to one’s own intelligence

  5. Why the NFLPA continues to employ this clown is one of the greatest mysteries of the world. He has done nothing but constantly hurt the NFLPA and make them look like the biggest laughing stock of a union in pro sports.

  6. you know he meant expendable guys that could certainly be cut beyond a shadow of a doubt that the reason was not being vaxxed.

  7. I’m hoping all the players get vaccinated so we can do away with this issue.

  8. It depends on the vaccine. I wouldn’t want any of my players to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

  9. This guy is the worst! Terrible and has been for years. Please fire him today

  10. This guy calling other peoples actions stupidity, when he hid behiind the NFLPA’s message for players to stay home. Work out somewhere else. Don’t follow the details of your contract….Really? NFL players who like and or support D smith, you deserve what you get by employing this clown.

  11. Weird times when science and facts are things up for debate. Dont get vaccinated, dont wear a mask–nature will work this out and it will be a better world for the rest of us.

  12. The real stupidity lies with the people who refuse to get vaccinated. If/when they get Covid-19 the medical community should turn them away and refuse treatment. I’m tired of those in denial changing their tune as soon as they get sick. To quote the Darwin awards,” removing them from the gene pool” only improves society.

  13. Beane’s comments made total sense. It wasn’t about judging a player for not getting vaccinated, it was about reaching a certain percentage of players who are vaccinated so that certain group team activities could be enacted.

    So yes, if cutting one player over another means the team can have more meaningful group practices then guess who’s getting cut?

  14. As long as you get your football, who cares?
    Human rights? Irrelevant.
    NFL Teams can do whatever they want.
    So can any corporation.

    Happy now?

Leave a Reply

