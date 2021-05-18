Eagles sign Casey Tucker

Getty Images

The Eagles added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday.

Tackle Casey Tucker has signed with the team. Tucker tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

It was his first exposure to the current coaching staff, but Tucker was already known by anyone who was around in 2019 and 2020. He signed with the Eagles after going undrafted in 2019 and returned to the team last April after a stint with the Lions. He was cut in August and returned to the practice squad later in the year, but signed with the Colts in January.

Tucker didn’t make any regular season appearances in either season and will try to make more of an impact in this stint with the Eagles.