Elandon Roberts taking it one day at a time after knee surgery

The Dolphins parted ways with a few leading members of their 2020 defense this offseason, but they re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts for another year.

They made that move despite the “significant” knee injury that Roberts suffered against the Raiders in Week 16. He missed the final game of the season and revealed on Monday that he had surgery to repair the problem.

Roberts is working his way back into shape and he said there isn’t a timeline in place that would guarantee he will be ready to go at the start of training camp.

“Right now I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Roberts said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “When it’s time for me to wake you up, I’m going to wake you up now. But right now I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Roberts had 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his first season with Miami.