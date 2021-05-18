Eric Fisher: It was tough to watch Patrick Mahomes run around in Super Bowl LV

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 18, 2021, 8:33 AM EDT
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

After tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Eric Fisher had to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV instead of lining up at left tackle.

Fisher has since been released by the Chiefs and signed with the Colts on a one-year deal. But during his introductory press conference last week, he admitted seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes run for 497 yards before passing or getting sacked was not a comfortable experience.

“Sitting up in the stands, it was tough to watch, to know that the quarterback that I was protecting was running around there,” Fisher said in his Colts introductory press conference, via ArrowheadPride.com. “It was tough to watch. I like being a consistent player, so to not be available to do that job for my team, it was tough. It just makes me want to get back and stay healthy and just continue to play high-level football for a team.”

Fisher has a chance to do that for Indianapolis. Though a report indicated Fisher may not be ready to play until October, he should still be able to help the Colts, who are built for a deep playoff run.

The first pick of the Andy Reid era in Kansas City, Fisher played 117 games for the Chiefs over eight seasons, winning Super Bowl LIV.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Eric Fisher: It was tough to watch Patrick Mahomes run around in Super Bowl LV

  2. Mahomes was running around because Devon White and the Bucs defense did their homework. Reid never adjusted his attack and Tampa stomped em. Fisher wouldn’t have made a difference IMO

  3. The Colts are the poster child for mediocrity and overrated. What have they shown to suggest they could have a deep playoff run? NOTHING.

  4. If you think Fisher wouldn’t have made a difference, you don’t know football. Mahomes had no chance playing against a very good D without either of his starting tackles.

    BTW, it’s great seeing all these new and exciting Bucs fans out and about after the Super Bowl. Are you guys looking forward to seeing what the Nets can do in the NBA playoffs? I bet you’re super excited about Bama’s chances to repeat, too, right?

  5. Did Eric Fisher wonder why they didn’t call any screens or quick slants too? The team was out coached before the coin toss. Fisher wouldn’t have changed anything.

  6. I see a lot of guys didn’t watch the first game the Bucs played against a 50% healthy Chiefs O-Line…..Fisher absolutely would have made a difference in the SB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.