Eric Fisher: It was tough to watch Patrick Mahomes run around in Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

After tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Eric Fisher had to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV instead of lining up at left tackle.

Fisher has since been released by the Chiefs and signed with the Colts on a one-year deal. But during his introductory press conference last week, he admitted seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes run for 497 yards before passing or getting sacked was not a comfortable experience.

“Sitting up in the stands, it was tough to watch, to know that the quarterback that I was protecting was running around there,” Fisher said in his Colts introductory press conference, via ArrowheadPride.com. “It was tough to watch. I like being a consistent player, so to not be available to do that job for my team, it was tough. It just makes me want to get back and stay healthy and just continue to play high-level football for a team.”

Fisher has a chance to do that for Indianapolis. Though a report indicated Fisher may not be ready to play until October, he should still be able to help the Colts, who are built for a deep playoff run.

The first pick of the Andy Reid era in Kansas City, Fisher played 117 games for the Chiefs over eight seasons, winning Super Bowl LIV.