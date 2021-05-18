FOX has an “unscripted project with Tom Brady”

Getty Images

The GOAT may be coming to your local FOX affiliate, and not on Sunday afternoons or Thursday nights.

Via Deadline.com, FOX has revealed that it’s working with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on some sort of reality series.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said.

The show likely will be produced by Brady’s production company, 199 Productions. The 199 in the name refers to Brady’s status as the 199th pick in the 2000 draft.

That gives me an idea. How about an unscripted show based on the things that people will do to justify continuing to hold grudges long after the useful life of the grudge has ended?