Giants cut Joe Webb

Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Joe Webb has been released by the Giants.

Webb, who signed with the Giants late last season, was cut today.

The 34-year-old Webb originally entered the NFL as a 2010 sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings and is best remembered for starting a playoff game at quarterback in place of an injured Christian Ponder after the 2012 season.

Webb is an excellent athlete who has been a runner, receiver and special teams player in addition to a quarterback, and he may find another team willing to give him a shot to earn a roster spot in training camp.