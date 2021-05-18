Jaguars sign fourth-round pick Jordan Smith

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a second member of their draft class under contract.

Fourth-round edge rusher Jordan Smith has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. Sixth-round wideout Jalen Camp was the first member of the nine-player group to sign with Jacksonville.

Smith played in 21 games at UAB over the last two seasons. He had 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles.

The Jaguars traded the 130th pick, fifth-, and seventh-round picks to the Rams for the 121st pick and a sixth-rounder in order to take Smith.

Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot, and Jihad Ward are more experienced options on the edge in Jacksonville.