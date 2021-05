Getty Images

Veteran cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Jameson Houston are trading places.

The Jaguars are trading Scott to the Eagles in exchange for Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Scott was a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jaguars who played in six games as a rookie.

Houston was an undrafted rookie in 2020 who spent time with the Browns, Panthers and Eagles, seeing his first playing time late in the season in Philadelphia.