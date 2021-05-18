Joe Burrow’s surgeon expects him to be ready to go for the start of the season

Getty Images

Expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be on the field when the regular season starts.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Burrow’s injured knee last year, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Burrow is well on his way to being on the field on September 12 when the Bengals open the season against the Vikings.

“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” ElAttrache said. “He’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.”

Burrow had previously said that he expected to be ready to go before the season starts after tearing his ACL on November 22 and having surgery on December 2. ElAttrache said Burrow is “ahead of where we anticipated and well into the return to performance phase of his recovery.”