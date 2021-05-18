Jonathan Taylor was “so happy” the Colts re-signed Marlon Mack

Getty Images

Last year, the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round with the idea of pairing him with Marlon Mack.

But then Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week One, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That also opened up more opportunities for Taylor, who finished his rookie season with 1,169 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 299 yards with a TD.

Having finished his fourth year, Mack was a free agent but re-signed with the Colts in March. Taylor said Tuesday that he’s glad to have the veteran still in the fold.

“I was so happy,” Taylor said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “Especially watching his camp last year, I knew. I knew he was going to go off.”

Mack did reach 1,091 yards rushing back in 2019. With Taylor and Mack, the Colts potentially have a running back duo to rival the Browns’ Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The two Cleveland backs each had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage while combining for 1,908 rushing yards.