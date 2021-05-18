Matt Ryan: Kyle Pitts is certainly off to a good start

USA TODAY Sports

There are still plenty of questions surrounding the Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones. But one receiving option who should be with Atlanta for the foreseeable future is tight end Kyle Pitts.

The fourth overall pick of this year’s draft appears to be in good position to make an early impact — just as he said he’d like to do. And he’s made a positive impression on quarterback Matt Ryan.

“The thing that I’ve been impressed with for him is just his humility and his ability to want to work in the first couple of weeks,” Ryan said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think that’s genuine. I would encourage him to stay that way because to me when you constantly trying to get better and improve, that’s the way you get to where you want to go. He’s certainly off to a good start.”

But Ryan already liked what he saw from Pitts when the tight end starred at Florida.

“Those are the things that you look at as a quarterback and you’re like man, I’d love to play with a guy like that,” Ryan said. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to play with a bunch of guys like that and they are fun. They are great to play with.”

Pitts is already a critical piece for Atlanta’s offense, but if Jones is traded in the next few weeks, the urgency to get him up to speed will further increase.