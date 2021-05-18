Panthers re-sign Julian Stanford

Getty Images

The Panthers have filled the last spot on their roster, re-signing defensive end Julian Stanford.

Carolina announced the move on Tuesday.

Stanford spent the 2020 season with the team and appeared in all 16 games. He was mainly a special teams contributor, playing 62 percent of the team’s snaps on the unit. He also received 16 defensive snaps.

Stanford, 30, is entering his ninth pro season. He’s previously spent a year with the Jaguars, two seasons with Detroit, two seasons with the Jets, and two seasons with the Bills.