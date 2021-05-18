Patriots waive Najee Toran

Getty Images

The Patriots had eight players opt out of the 2020 season. Only four — linebacker Dont'a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, tight end Matt LaCosse and fullback Danny Vitale — are coming back to the team in 2021.

Offensive lineman Najee Toran became the latest to depart New England.

The Patriots waived Toran on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

They previously cut receiver Marqise Lee, traded offensive lineman Marcus Cannon and saw safety Patrick Chung retire.

Toran has never played a regular-season game after spending time with the 49ers and Patriots the past three years.