Ravens sign undrafted kicker Jake Verity

The Ravens are unlikely to have much of a kicking competition this summer, but they did add a second kicker to their roster on Tuesday.

Baltimore announced the signing of undrafted rookie Jake Verity. There was space on the roster, so the team did not have to make a corresponding move.

Verity is the all-time leader in points scored at East Carolina. He made 74-of-98 field goals and 130-of-133 extra points over his time at the school.

Justin Tucker remains on the Ravens roster and is almost certainly going to be their kicker if he’s healthy come September. The team has always kept another kicker on hand to lighten his offseason workload and they were able to turn one of them — Kaare Vedvik — into a fifth-round trade after impressive preseason performances.