Report: Washington gives Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade

After 97 starts over seven seasons, right tackle Morgan Moses appears to have played his final game with the Washington Football Team.

Washington has given Moses permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Moses is scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2021.

Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, so the plan likely is to make him the right tackle. The team recently signed left tackle Charles Leno, who started every game at left tackle for the Bears the past five seasons.

Washington also has veteran depth in Geron Christian Sr., a third-round choice in 2018 who made six starts at left tackle last season, and Cornelius Lucas, who made eight starts at left tackle last season. Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round choice in 2020 who played two snaps as a rookie before going on injured reserve, can play tackle.