Saints re-sign Eric Burrell

Getty Images

The Saints have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, bringing back one of the players they recently cut.

Per the transaction wire, New Orleans re-signed defensive back Eric Burrell after waiving him with a failed physical last week. Burrell initially signed with the Saints when he went undrafted. He played his college ball at Wisconsin, appearing in 36 games for the program.

The Saints also placed offensive lineman Alex Hoffman on the reserve/retired list. A report emerged Monday evening that Hoffman had elected to retire. He had just signed with the club as a college free agent out of Carroll College.