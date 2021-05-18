Second-rounder Pat Freiermuth thinks he can “do it all” in Steelers offense

Getty Images

The Steelers tried to help out their offense early in this year’s draft by using their first four picks on that side of the ball.

In the second round, the choice was tight end Pat Freiermuth and he has an expansive view of what his role in the Pittsburgh offense can be. Freiermuth said at last weekend’s rookie minicamp that he’s confident he can line up all over the field and do anything that the Steelers might want him to do.

“I think I can do it all,” Freiermuth said, via Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com. “That’s kind of the prospect I was. I was just kind of making sure that I’m very versatile and can do it all on the field and whatever’s asked, lining up at the fullback position or split out to that ‘X’ or ‘Z’ receiver. So I’m ready to do whatever they ask me to do, and I’m just excited to see my progression in this offense.”

Friermuth had 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns at Penn State and going in the second round shows the Steelers share his belief that he’ll be an ideal fit in the offense.