Tavon Young not cleared to go full speed yet but should be ready for camp

Getty Images

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale went on a call with the team’s season ticket holders Tuesday. During the Q&A, Martindale provided an update on nickleback Tavon Young‘s rehab.

Doctors have not cleared Young to go full speed yet, Martindale said.

But Martindale expects Young to be ready for training camp, if not sooner. Martindale called Young one of the toughest players on the team.

“He’s worked too hard not to have success,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Young had two tackles in the 2020 season opener, which was his first game in more than a year because he missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. But in a Week 2 game against the Texans, Young tore the ACL in his left knee.

Young, 27, also tore his ACL during the 2017 offseason.