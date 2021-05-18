Texans are underdogs in all 17 games in 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2021, 10:32 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 04 AFC Wild Card - Bills at Texans
Getty Images

An NFL team’s success is determined by the extent to which it exceeds expectations. If the Houston Texans win only one game in 2021, they will have exceeded expectations.

The Westgate sportsbook has the Texans as the underdogs in each of the team’s 2021 regular-season games.

The closest the Texans come to being favored to win a game comes in Week 12, when the Jets arrive as (for now) one-point favorites.

The Texans also are double-digit underdogs in five games, and they are favored to lose by a touchdown or more 10 times.

Houston has company. The Lions are underdogs in all games but one, a Week Eight pick ’em against the Eagles. Likewise, the Jaguars are favored in no games, with the exception of their two annual contests against the Texans.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have been saved from being underdogs in all of their 2021 games, thanks to playing the Lions and Jaguars this season.

  2. “Houston has company. The Lions are underdogs in all games but one, a Week Eight pick ’em against the Eagles. Likewise, the Jaguars are favored in no games, with the exception of their two annual contests against the Texans.”
    ___________

    Says they have company in being favored in no games. Proceeds to list teams that are favored in some games.

  3. Texans have third most difficult schedule, per Vegas win projections.

    Will be interesting to see how close they can get to the 4-12 record they had in 2020 with much worse overall talent.

  4. Who cares.

    Betting lines are set just to even out the money on both sides. There is NO PREDICTIVE information to be had.

  5. If they can find mid-range QB play, this will be the team to put some money on!

  6. And whoever is going to be the #1 pick next year, will decide to stay in school.

  7. The Lions will undoubtedly be a lower tier team, but, they will enter the season with improved Offensive and Defensive lines AND without Matt Patricia’s cancerous presence. That should be worth three W’s, alone.

  8. Interesting: I looked and see the Seahawks are favored in 9; Underdog in 7; with one even. I now wonder how accurately the NFL Odd preseason correlated to past seasons?

