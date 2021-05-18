Texans are underdogs in all 17 games in 2021

Getty Images

An NFL team’s success is determined by the extent to which it exceeds expectations. If the Houston Texans win only one game in 2021, they will have exceeded expectations.

The Westgate sportsbook has the Texans as the underdogs in each of the team’s 2021 regular-season games.

The closest the Texans come to being favored to win a game comes in Week 12, when the Jets arrive as (for now) one-point favorites.

The Texans also are double-digit underdogs in five games, and they are favored to lose by a touchdown or more 10 times.

Houston has company. The Lions are underdogs in all games but one, a Week Eight pick ’em against the Eagles. Likewise, the Jaguars are favored in no games, with the exception of their two annual contests against the Texans.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have been saved from being underdogs in all of their 2021 games, thanks to playing the Lions and Jaguars this season.