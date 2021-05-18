Vikings promoting three female front office members in personnel roles

Getty Images

Even with the departure of Kelly Kleine to join the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings will continue to feature female members of their front office in player personnel roles.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Vikings are promoting Taylor Young to Manager of Football Administration, Carolina DeFelice to Player Personnel Assistant, and Katlin Zarecki is replacing Kleine as Manager of Player Development/Special Assistant to General Manager Rick Spielman.

Young has been the team’s Football Administration Coordinator, Zarecki an Executive Assistant to the G.M., and DeFelice was a scouting intern.

Kleine left to join former Vikings Vice President of Player Personnel George Paton with the Broncos, where he was named the team’s General Manager in January.