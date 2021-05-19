Broncos hire Sae Won Jo as western national scout

Getty Images

The Broncos have added another scout to their staff.

The team named Sae Woon Jo as western national scout, General Manager George Paton announced Wednesday.

Jo spent the past nine seasons with the Falcons. He served as an area scout responsible for scouting players in the western part of the U.S.

Jo previously was the Falcons’ college scouting coordinator. That role entailed evaluating college and pro players, coordinating college visits, helping to prepare the team’s draft board and assisting with day-to-day operations for the scouting department.

From 2003-12, Jo coached the defensive line and linebackers at Occidental College. He also spent a year as a defensive assistant with the Arena Football League’s Los Angeles Avengers in 2004.