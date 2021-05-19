Buccaneers sign Jaelon Darden

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are waiting on Antonio Brown to pass his physical before they can officially sign him to a contract for the 2021 season, but there was no need to wait to sign another wideout.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden on Wednesday. He’s the fourth of their seven draft picks under contract with first-rounder Joe Tryon, second-rounder Kyle Trask, and third-rounder Robert Hainsey still to go.

Darden caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games for North Texas last year and he had 230 catches for 2,782 yards and 38 touchdowns over four years at the school.

Assuming all goes through with Brown, he and Darden will join Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Justin Watson, and Cyril Grayson on the Tampa depth chart.