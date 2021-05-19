Colts sign Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

Getty Images

The Colts announced the signing of two draft picks on Wednesday.

Fourth-round tight end Kylen Granson and sixth-round quarterback Sam Ehlinger have agreed to four-year deals with the team. With those two in the fold, the team has now signed all seven of their draft picks.

Granson spent two years at Rice and two years at SMU before entering this year’s draft. He had 78 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns the last two seasons and will join Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end in Indianapolis.

Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions over four years at Texas. He missed the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month after the death of his brother.