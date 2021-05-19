Cowboys have roughly 90 percent attendance at offseason program

Getty Images

The Cowboys were not one of the teams with a player-issued statement about sitting out on-field work during organized team activities.

The Cowboys have 18 players who have bonuses tied to attendance. Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper would lose $500,000 each by failing to attend at least 80 percent of the offseason work.

So the team’s players, for the most part, are showing up at The Star.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys have had “roughly 90 percent attendance to start Phase 2 of the offseason program.”

The Cowboys have scheduled six OTAs and the mandatory June minicamp, per Archer. They have an early start to training camp because they play the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

“If we’re able to stay on the schedule that we have laid out, I’ll feel very good about our offseason program at the conclusion of it,” coach Mike McCarthy said last week.