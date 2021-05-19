DaeSean Hamilton clears waivers, lands on Broncos non-football injury list

Getty Images

Word that the Broncos were going to waive wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton broke last week, but there were some developments that kept him from hitting the wire.

Once the Broncos’ plans leaked, the team heard from other clubs about a trade and were reportedly finalizing a deal when Hamilton tore his ACL while working out on his own last Friday. The injury scrapped any hopes of a trade and the Broncos went ahead with waiving him on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Hamilton cleared waivers on Wednesday and landed on the Broncos’ reserve/non-football injury list.

That’s where tackle Ja'Wuan James landed after he tore his Achilles working out away from the facility and before he was released by the team. The Broncos are not obligated to pay the salary of either player because they were hurt while away from the team, although NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said there could be a grievance filed on James’ behalf.