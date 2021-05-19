Darius Leonard: Kwity Paye is everything that we need

Getty Images

The Colts elected to address their defensive line by selecting Kwity Paye with the 21st pick in the draft a few weeks ago.

Paye hasn’t been around the building for very long, but he’s already made a strong first impression with one of the team’s defensive leaders.

“He’s everything that we need, that motor, that meanness, that toughness,” linebacker Darius Leonard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a very humble guy. I like to refer to him as a DeForest Buckner. He’s quiet, but once he’s on the field, the switch flips.”

Paye recorded 11.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in 38 career games at Michigan. His all-business demeanor has also struck Leonard as a way that Paye will be able to fit right in.

“Those are the types of guys you need,” Leonard said. “You don’t want guys to come in and say, ‘I made it.’ They wanna be in the public eye. I just want guys who are gonna come in and be a dog. … We don’t want any prima donnas on this defense.”

There’s a lot of time left before the regular season begins in September, but Paye appears to be on the right track to make an early impact.