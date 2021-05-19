Dez Fitzpatrick: I’m going to work my tail off to prove the Titans right

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have an opening at wide receiver after former first-round pick Corey Davis signed with the Jets in free agency.

Tennessee brought in former Rams wideout Josh Reynolds to help fill the void. And then the club drafted Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round a few weeks ago.

Fitzpatrick caught 154 passes for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career. Now he’s looking forward to making an impact at the game’s highest level.

“I told the GM and the head coach on the phone when they drafted me: I am going to live up to all the expectations that they think I can do,” Fitzpatrick said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I am going to work my tail off to prove everybody right, and prove the Titans right and everybody else wrong of why they drafted me.”

The Titans have A.J. Brown to lead the receivers room, who has recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. As long as running back Derrick Henry is on the team, the offense will flow through him. But Fitzpatrick has a chance to be a solid complementary target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“The only thing I am worried about [now] is learning my playbook, and earning the respect of my teammates and my coaches,” Fitzpatrick said. “As long as I do those things, everything else will take care of itself. I am just trying to learn how to be a Titan, learn my playbook, and everything else will fall into place.”