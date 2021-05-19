Dick LeBeau to present Troy Polamalu for induction in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Troy Polamalu has chosen Dick LeBeau as his presenter for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Polamalu played his entire 12-year NFL career for the Steelers, who chose him in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft. LeBeau was the Steelers’ defensive coordinator for all but one year of Polamalu’s career.

Polamalu was named NFL defensive player of the year in 2010, was chosen a first-team All-Pro safety four times and a Pro Bowler eight times, and won two Super Bowl rings.

LeBeau is a Hall of Fame player himself, having played for the Lions from 1959 to 1972. After retiring as a player, he was considered one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL for decades.

The Steelers will have a very large presence at the Hall of Fame induction this year, with Polamalu, Bill Cowher, Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn all being enshrined.