Drew Forbes has no regrets about opting out of 2020 but happy to be back

Getty Images

Drew Forbes had planned to compete for the Browns’ starting right guard job last season. But during an offseason visit to his in-laws in Missouri, the family made the decision to stay put after COVID-19 hit.

They remained in Missouri for five months, with Forbes opting out of 2020.

“It’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Forbes said, via Anthony Poisal of the team website. “I would much rather have the opportunity right now to go back and play some ball, but just given the situation, we made the most of it, and I’m happy where we are.”

Forbes was one of five Browns to opt out of last season. He received an advance of $150,000 against his 2021 salary and his contract tolled.

Forbes and his wife, Emily, purchased their own farm in Missouri. He spent last season working on the family farm, driving tractors, hauling hay and assisting in the everyday needs of the livestock.

Forbes kept in shape by hauling hay bales, which weigh between 30 and 80 pounds. He also built an outdoor weight-lifting area and a 1-mile trail around the property.

“I’ll tell you right now, that definitely gets you into football shape,” Forbes said of hauling hay. “It’s probably the most labor-intensive part of farming.”

The Browns made Forbes a sixth-round draft choice in 2019. He missed nine games of his rookie season with a knee injury and appeared in only two games.