Jaguars boast near-perfect participation during Phase Two of offseason program

Most teams are relying on reporters to proclaim that a high percentage of players are showing up for Phase Two of the voluntary offseason program. The Jaguars have done so directly.

“The Jaguars boast near-perfect participation from players during this voluntary period,” the team announced in a Wednesday press release.

“It’s a different mentality, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different energy,” said cornerback Shaquill Griffin, a free-agent arrival from Seattle. “I can feel everybody starting to buy into it. Everybody is starting to believe into it. That’s why it’s easier for us to practice out here. [We] really want to get better, everybody is working for each other. Everybody wants to see everybody improve.”

“[We’re] energized,” receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. said. “Hungry. Self-motivated. I can keep going on and on. Great vibes, I can tell you that.”

The workouts are occurring with 89 players on the roster, one short of the 90-man limit. Three days after the coaching staff had planned to meet regarding the possibility of adding tight end Tim Tebow, he has not yet been signed.

Some are starting to wonder whether coach Urban Meyer, after getting input from his assistants and otherwise reading the room, has decided not to proceed with giving a roster spot based on past relationships and not based on current or future football abilities.