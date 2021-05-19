Jalen Hurts: I’m not above competition, rent’s due every day

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has resisted calling Jalen Hurts the team’s starting quarterback since getting the job in January and said that his biggest focus is on Hurts “trying to get better every single day.”

Hurts met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts and he said he’s just fine with that approach. He said he’s “not above anything with competition” while sounding like he’s on the same page with Sirianni about what should be the center of his attention.

“No one is above that,” Hurts said. “Everybody’s got to go to work. Rent is due every day. It’s always been that way for me. Always been a get better mentality every day. Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments.”

The Eagles signed Joe Flacco after trading Wentz and Hurts said the veteran’s knowledge has been beneficial since they’ve started working together. Whatever’s said about competition in May, things will have taken a wrong turn if Flacco’s playing any role but that one come the fall.