Jason Kelce: Carson Wentz will do pretty well in Indianapolis

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2021, 9:25 AM EDT
Count Eagles center Jason Kelce among those who think that quarterback Carson Wentz is set for a big rebound with the Colts in 2021.

During a recent appearance on WIP, Kelce reiterated his stance that the team’s offensive struggles last year were not solely the fault of Wentz. There is still plenty for Wentz to do better, but Kelce said he thinks the presence of head coach Frank Reich and a strong supporting case will help Wentz find his way back to success.

“You learn a lot about guys when seasons start going down,” Kelce said, via the Indianapolis Star. “You learn a lot about guys in tough times. I still love Carson, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, the way this thing ended [was] not ideal, but I think he’s actually going to do pretty well in Indianapolis.”

Reich has been steadfast in his belief that Wentz is going to play well for the Colts this season. That probably wouldn’t make for smiles for everyone in Philadelphia if the Eagles don’t bounce back as well, but it sounds like Kelce would be wearing one of them.

  1. We Eagles fans want Carson to do well. We get a first round pick out of it if he’s good enough to hold on to the job.

    We only get schadenfreude and a second rounder if he isn’t.

  2. 2021 is going to be interesting.

    1. How will Wentz do? Will he play well again or continue to stink.

    2. Goff vs Stafford, how will both of them do on new clubs

    3. Will Josh Allen continue to develop or will he regress?

    4. How will all these highly touted rookie QBs do (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and the rest)

    5. How will last years QBs do? Tua? Burrow? Will Herbert be even better?

    6. Can Tampa repeat?

    7. How will Baker mayfield do his 4th year? He wasn’t that good his first two but improved at the end of the third.

    8. How does Lamar Jackson do?

    9. What happens to Deshawn Watson?

    10. What happens with Aaron Rodgers

