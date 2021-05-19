Jason Licht says he’s “not concerned” about unresolved status of Antonio Brown

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Bucs coach Bruce Arians raised the fact that receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t re-signed with the team because he hasn’t passed a physical. The remarks raised potential concerns. On Wednesday, Bucs G.M. Jason Licht knocked them down.

Licht told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com that there are no worries about Brown’s ability to pass a physical and become a member of the team again.

“Not concerned,” Licht said. “The plan all along is to have him come in. I think he is coming in Monday to sign.”

Arians said that Brown hasn’t signed because of a knee injury that necessitated Tuesday’s arthroscopic procedure. It’s been three weeks since word of Brown’s one-year deal to stay with the team first emerged.