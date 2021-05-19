Patriots sign long snapper Wes Farnsworth

Getty Images

The Patriots have signed long snapper Wes Farnsworth, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.

The team earlier announced the signing of fourth-round choice Rhamondre Stevenson, leaving them with three draft picks unsigned.

Farnsworth has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Dolphins and the Broncos. He was in Denver’s training camp for 10 practices last summer.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Farnsworth finished his career at the University of Nevada in 2018, earning the Captain’s Award from his Wolf Pack teammates after his senior season.

He joins long snapper Joe Cardona on the offseason roster. Cardona has served as the team’s long snapper the past six seasons.