Penei Sewell agrees to contract with Lions

USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell wasn’t able to attend the Lions’ rookie minicamp last weekend because he tested positive for COVID-19, but head coach Dan Campbell said that won’t hurt him in any way.

That includes the contractual front. According to multiple reports, Sewell has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the team.

It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft. Sewell is guaranteed just under $24.1 million over the next four years.

Sewell is expected to start at right tackle for the Lions right out of the gate. He played left tackle at Oregon, but was training for both spots leading up to the draft in order to make sure he would fit with any team that took him in the first round.