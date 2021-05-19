Taywan Taylor signs with Houston

Getty Images

The Texans added Jeff Driskel to their quarterbacks room today. They also have added Taywan Taylor to their receivers room.

Taylor announced his signing on social media.

He becomes the 12th receiver on the team’s offseason roster.

Taylor, 26, has spent the past two seasons with the Browns but made no catches in six total games. He played three games last year, seeing only 22 snaps.

The Titans made Taylor a third-round choice in 2017, and he played two seasons in Tennessee.

In his 35-game career, which includes 10 starts, Taylor has 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns.