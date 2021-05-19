Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen starting Tight End University summit

Getty Images

Some of the league’s best tight ends — Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, San Francisco’s George Kittle and recently retired Greg Olsen — are following the lead of the NFL’s pass rushers and offensive linemen.

They are creating a summit for players at the position. Tight End University will take place this summer in Nashville.

Twelve players have committed to joining Kelce, Kittle and Olsen.

Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Cole Kmet, Jonnu Smith, Eric Ebron and David Njoku have announced their plans to participate.

Von Miller began a Pass Rush Summit four years ago, and Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and offensive line scouting and development consultant Duke Manyweather started the OL Masterminds Summit in the summer of 2018.