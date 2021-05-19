Vikings sign fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Janarius Robinson is the latest Vikings draft pick to sign his rookie deal with the team.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick and he signed a four-year contract to kick off his NFL career. The Vikings have now signed seven of their 11 selections from this year’s draft.

Robinson had 104 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over four seasons at Florida State.

The Vikings also added linebacker Chazz Surratt, defensive end Patrick Jones, cornerback Camryn Bynum, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to their defense in the draft. Surratt, Jones, quarterback Kellen Mond, and guard Wyatt Davis still have to sign their contracts.