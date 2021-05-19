Washington signs Joe Walker, releases Josh Harvey-Clemons

Getty Images

Washington has made a couple of changes to its linebackers.

The Football Team announced the signing of Joe Walker and the release of Josh Harvey-Clemons on Wednesday afternoon.

Walker spent the 2020 season with the 49ers, appearing in 12 games. He mainly got special teams reps, playing 61 percent of San Francisco’s snaps on the unit and finishing with six tackles.

Prior to that, Walker appeared in all 16 games with 11 starts for Arizona in 2019, recording five tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.

Walker entered the league as an Eagles seventh-round pick in 2016. He won Super Bowl LI with the franchise the following season.

Washington selected Harvey-Clemons in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He appeared in 35 games for Washington in his first three years, before opting out of the 2020 season.