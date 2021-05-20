Adrian Colbert signing with Patriots

Getty Images

Veteran safety Adrian Colbert is headed to New England.

Colbert’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Colbert has agreed to a contract with the Patriots.

Colbert went to camp with the Dolphins last summer, had a brief stint with the Chiefs after being cut in August and was claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September. He played in six games and was credited with 13 tackles.

He entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the 49ers and played 21 games for the team over his first two seasons. The 49ers waived him at final cuts in 2019 and Colbert signed to the Seahawks practice squad before being signed off of it by the Dolphins.

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, and sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe are also on the safety depth chart in New England.