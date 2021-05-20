Brandon Graham on Ryan Kerrigan: Can’t have too many pass rushers

Getty Images

Defensive end Brandon Graham saw the Eagles make a lot of changes this offseason, but he signed on to extend his run with the team despite the team entering a self-proclaimed “transition period” away from the coaches and many players who helped them win a Super Bowl.

Center Jason Kelce said on Wednesday that he thinks the Eagles can contend for the NFC East title while they are in this transition period and Graham pointed to a move that shows the team feels the same way during his own media session. Graham compared the signing of veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan to the addition of Chris Long in 2017.

“I love that,” Graham said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “You can’t have too many pass rushers at all. I hear people talking about how him being like Chris Long. Chris Long was a beast, and Kerrigan is a beast.”

Graham and Kerrigan join Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, and Javon Hargrave on a defensive line that should be a strength for the Eagles if everyone is healthy. The outlook for other units is cloudier, but a strong year up front would help hopes of exceeding outside expectations this season.