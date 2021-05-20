Broncos cut Case Cookus; Alexander Johnson signs tender

Getty Images

The Broncos announced linebacker Alexander Johnson has signed his tender.

The team extended a second-round tender to Johnson, who now will make $3.384 million this season.

Johnson started every game for the Broncos last year and finished the season with 124 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a sack.

He started 12 games in 2019, totaling 93 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Denver also officially signed offensive tackle Cameron Fleming and waived quarterback Case Cookus.

Cookus tried out with the Broncos during rookie minicamp before signing earlier this week.

Cookus went undrafted last year and signed with the Giants, who cut him before training camp. He played parts of five seasons at Northern Arizona due to injuries, and Cookus threw for 12,082 yards in 41 games.