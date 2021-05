Getty Images

The Browns have waived tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced on Thursday.

Markway spent most of the 2020 season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He was elevated to the team’s active roster for the playoff matchup against Kansas City, but was inactive for the game.

He entered the league as a college free agent out of South Carolina, signing with the Giants last spring. But New York waived him in mid-August. He then signed with the Steelers but was cut at the start of the regular season.