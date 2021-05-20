Bruce Arians isn’t going anywhere, any time soon

Getty Images

There was a Super Bowl Sunday Splash! report suggesting that a win by the Bucs could send coach Bruce Arians back into retirement. That report immediately was dismissed as “100 percent BS,” and B.A. has made it clear that he’s not leaving any time soon.

Arians said in a recent appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast that his plans are simple: Keep going, even if that means still going after quarterback Tom Brady retires.

“Oh yeah, that’s the plan,” he said. “I don’t have any plans on retiring. It’s just, when do I not want to go back to work? When I’m not excited about going back to work then I’m cheating somebody. I’m cheating the Glazer family, I’m cheating my players. Right now I can’t wait to get back to work. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but no, I’m not tied to any players.”

Arians has a new quarterback in Kyle Trask. Arians said he could get excited working with a young quarterback, post-Brady.

“I could get extremely excited about having another young quarterback and going to war with one,” Arians said. “I’ll be honest with you. I’d be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert. I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL. So yeah, when it’s not fun, then it will be time.”

Arians is 68, and his health and fitness will always be an issue.

“Everything’s great,” Arians said. “I lost all that weight during the season, but just gained it all back. I have to lose it again, but other than that I got a good, clean bill of health man. I’m still a C-plus. I’m good.”

And, yes, Arians actually said Blaine Gabbert is the most underrated player in the NFL. I may have buried the lede.