Cardinals sign Marco Wilson﻿, James Wiggins, Michal Menet

The Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve signed three draft picks to their rookie contracts.

Cornerback cornerback Marco Wilson, safety James Wiggins, and center Michal Menet all signed their standard four-year deals.

Arizona chose Wilson in the fourth round after he played his college ball at Florida, recording three interceptions in his 36 games. Wiggins and Menet were selected in the seventh round.

With those three putting pen to paper, the Cardinals have four more picks left to sign — including first-round linebacker Zaven Collins.