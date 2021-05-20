Charles Leno hopes to match or intensify Washington’s competitiveness

Getty Images

It has been an eventful few weeks for Charles Leno.

The veteran left tackle was released by the Bears after the draft and then lined up a meeting with Washington to discuss signing with the team. He rushed home from that meeting because his wife was in labor and then signed with the Football Team shortly before his daughter was born.

Leno heard from other teams as well, but some wanted him to move to right tackle and he saw something he liked in the way Washington played last season.

“I remember watching games last year and watching how competitive this team was,” Leno said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “Nobody gave this team a shot last year and they ended up winning the division and going to the playoffs and actually being competitive in the playoffs. That let me know right then and there that this is a team I want to be with. I’m a very competitive person and I want to match that, if not intensify that when I come here.”

Leno may not qualify as the cherry on top of the sundae for Washington, but improved play at left tackle would certainly be a plus for another run at the postseason.