Cowboys sign fourth-round choices Jabril Cox, Josh Ball

Getty Images

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with two more draft choices.

They reached agreement with fourth-round selections Jabril Cox and Josh Ball, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Cowboys already signed fifth-rounder Simi Fehoko, sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna, sixth-rounder Israel Mukuamu and seventh-rounder Matt Farniok.

That leaves first-rounder Micah Parsons, second-rounder Kelvin Joseph and third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright left to come to terms.

Cox, a linebacker, was a four-year starter at LSU. He earned All-America honors two seasons and finished his career with 316 tackles, 15 sacks, a forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and nine interceptions.

Ball began his career at Florida State but transferred after being suspended. He started one game at left tackle at Marshall in 2019 and eight games there in 2020.

A first-team All-Conference USA player last season, he was ejected from the conference championship game against the Alabama-Birmingham for two personal foul penalties.

The Cowboys have questions in their offensive line with left tackle Tyron Smith having played only two games last season and right tackle La'el Collins having missed the entire 2020 season. Dallas signed veteran Ty Nsekhe in free agency as a swing tackle.