Daniel Snyder, Jason Wright touring stadiums with plan to open new one in 2027.

Getty Images

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and president Jason Wright are on a road trip designed to inform their thoughts on a new home.

Snyder and Wright led a group from the organization to check out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Snyder told TMZ that it is part of “making big plans” for a new stadium of their own. The tour will hit other stadiums in the U.S. and go on to Europe to see what Snyder calls the “best of the best” the sports world has to offer.

“We’re touring stadiums,” Snyder said. “We’re coming West Coast and touring. There’s about 12 of us and we’re just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland. So, we’re everywhere. Jason, our whole group, 12 of us, we’re having some fun and looking at the future.”

Wright said they will be “taking inspiration from everywhere” as they consider ideas for a stadium that Snyder said he expects will be ready in 2027 or “a little bit earlier.” Where that stadium will be located is one of several questions that need to be answered before any groundbreaking will occur.