Posted by Michael David Smith on May 20, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT
Whether the Falcons will be able to trade Julio Jones remains to be seen, but Derrick Henry wants the Titans to make the move.

Responding to a tweet that listed the Titans (along with the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Chargers) as potential destinations for Jones, Henry chimed in that he wants it to happen.

TITAN TF UP” Henry wrote in his quote tweet.

The problem, however, is that Jones has a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million in 2021, and the Titans are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space. A trade to any team is likely to involve some maneuvering that would lessen his cap hit for his new team, but the Titans, given their cap situation, may have a particularly tough time making it work.

It’s easy to see why Henry would want to be teammates with Jones, but it’s also easy to see why the Titans may decide there’s not a feasible way to make it work under their salary cap.

10 responses to “Derrick Henry wants the Titans to trade for Julio Jones

  1. How much of his salary is Henry willing to give up for Julio to come to Nashville?

  2. Saw a few studies with stats that have WR’s peaking at age 26-27— average retirement age for WR is 34– Jones is 32 15.3 mil eating up that much cap space really isn’t going to help the Titans just will hinder them

  4. Who wouldn’t want to play with Derrick Henry. My man is an absolute stud, the best RB in the NFL, if not one of the best players in the NFL.

  5. Some teams let their QB make their front office decisions these days. Fitting the Titans let their RB take the bull by the horns.

  6. cwdonald314 says: “How much of his salary is Henry willing to give up for Julio to come to Nashville?”
    ————————–

    Julio, in his twilight years, has made $125,000,000 over his career, while Henry has only made $20,400,000… yet you want the RB in his prime and traditionally with a shorter career span at RB, to take the paycut?

  8. If he passes a physical…
    The team that keeps or trades for him is saying Jones is a last SB piece on offense. He won’t want to leave Atlanta for anything else. It seems he is closer to his peak than Gronk last year and he was a big contributor in the playoffs. Big targets that can play are hard to find.

  10. That is a huge chunk of change to pay. He better drop to a team that really NEEDS him. Wants and needs are two entirely different things Mr. Henry.

