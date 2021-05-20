Derrick Henry wants the Titans to trade for Julio Jones

USA Today

Whether the Falcons will be able to trade Julio Jones remains to be seen, but Derrick Henry wants the Titans to make the move.

Responding to a tweet that listed the Titans (along with the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Chargers) as potential destinations for Jones, Henry chimed in that he wants it to happen.

“TITAN TF UP” Henry wrote in his quote tweet.

The problem, however, is that Jones has a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million in 2021, and the Titans are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space. A trade to any team is likely to involve some maneuvering that would lessen his cap hit for his new team, but the Titans, given their cap situation, may have a particularly tough time making it work.

It’s easy to see why Henry would want to be teammates with Jones, but it’s also easy to see why the Titans may decide there’s not a feasible way to make it work under their salary cap.