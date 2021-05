Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Thursday that they have signed offensive tackle Timon Parris.

Parris, 25, spent time with the Falcons, Browns and Washington Football Team last year.

He has appeared in four NFL games, all with Washington. Parris also has spent time on Washington’s practice squad.

Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018.

He was on the Falcons’ active roster for a few days in 2020 but did not play a down last season.